All About Day 2 Of PM Modi's US Visit, Congress Address, State Dinner And More; 10 Important Details Here

On Day 2 of his state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a packed itinerary that included bilateral meetings, a speech before the US Congress, and a state supper. His speech to the US Congress received numerous standing ovations and was a resounding success.

#WATCH | It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the… pic.twitter.com/Mmkt8kPLq5

Here are the highlights of his US visit so far:

PM Modi discussed the shared ideals of democracy, equality, and diversity during his speech to the US Congress. He also mentioned how India's booming economy, quick digitisation, and dedication to the environment make it a desirable location for investment.

This is the first time an Indian leader has addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress twice. It places PM Modi on par with figures like former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, and more recently, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who received the same treatment.

The national anthem and a 19-gun salute were used to welcome PM Modi earlier today on the south lawn of the White House. President Biden welcomed him and stated that collaboration between the US and India was crucial given the current global scenario.

"The ties between India and the US are based on the democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the words 'We the people'. Both nations feel pride in our diversity... For global good, world peace and stability, we are committed to working together," the Prime Minister said.

Later, PM Modi and President Biden engaged in bilateral discussions at the delegation level and one-on-one, following which he said that today "has huge significance in India-US relations." He also outlined the new areas of cooperation between the two nations, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum technology, and telecommunications.

His final engagement is a state dinner at which important CEOs, representatives of the Indian-American community, and figures from the worlds of art, entertainment, and fashion will be present.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Sundar Pichai, Thomas Friedman, Manoj Night Shyamalan, Indra Nooyi, Ralph Lauren, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, were all on the list.

Throughout the day, a number of significant statements were made that are anticipated to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. These announcements spanned from space exploration to defence collaboration. Changes have been made to the visa requirements, and both countries have decided to establish a new consulate.

India and the US are about to make adjustments to how H-1B visas are processed and open new consulates. Some employees will be able to extend their H-1B visas in the US without needing to go back to India. In Seattle, the sixth Indian consulate in the US, which will also serve Alaska, will open. India will also take part in the Artemis Accords, a US-led initiative to return people to the moon by 2025.