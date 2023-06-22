Obama Raises Concerns About Protection Of Muslim Minority In India Amid PM Modi-Biden Meet

Image credit: @amanpour

Former US President Barack Obama, in an exclusive interview with CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, expressed his views on the potential meeting between current US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Obama highlighted the importance of addressing the protection of the Muslim minority in India during their discussions. The interview, conducted in Greece on Thursday, June 22, coincided with PM Modi's official state visit to the White House.

Obama on dealing with leaders whose views may not align entirely

Reflecting on his own experiences of engaging with world leaders during his presidency, Obama acknowledged the complexities involved in dealing with leaders whose views may not align entirely. When questioned about human rights concerns and accusations of authoritarianism against PM Modi, he acknowledged the need to consider various interests and priorities. While recognising the significance of engaging with leaders who may not govern democratically, Obama emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of ethnic minorities.

Watch the video here:

India's current state of affairs may lead to internal conflict: Obama

Obama expressed his belief that if President Biden meets with PM Modi, it is crucial to discuss the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India. He emphasised that neglecting to safeguard the rights of ethnic minorities could potentially lead to internal conflicts and the fragmentation of India. As the leader of the world's most populous democracy, Modi is viewed as a key counterbalance to China's influence by the US.

Obama further highlighted the complexity of the presidency, noting his collaboration with Modi on issues such as climate change. However, he stressed the need to address concerns about Indian democracy in diplomatic conversations. Drawing on his experience of working with leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, who have poor human rights records, Obama explained that such collaborations are sometimes necessary due to national security and economic interests. He underlined the importance of upholding democratic principles and challenging troubling trends, whether through private discussions or public statements.