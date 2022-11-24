PM Modi's security breached at a rally in Gujarat; drone shot down by NSG; 3 held

PM Modi's security breached at a rally in Gujarat; drone shot down by NSG | Twitter

Security of PM Modi was breached during a rally in Gujarat' Bavla wherein a drone shot down by NSG.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested and registered a case against 3 people-Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati - for recording video using a drone and violating 'no drone fly zone' during the visit of PM Modi at Bavla today.

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Security breach in January

In January this year, PM Modi was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab last week due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs had termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

The Supreme Court had set up the committee on January 12, headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse. The committee had found that the Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty though sufficient force was available.