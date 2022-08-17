e-Paper Get App

Ajit Doval security breach: 3 CISF commandos dismissed, two senior officers of VIP security unit transferred

Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the SSG unit of the CISF.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
NSA Ajit Doval | Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi: Three CISF commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit transferred over a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the SSG unit of the CISF.

The punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

The officials said while three commandos of the Special Security Group (SSG) have been dismissed from service, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred.

The security breach took place at about 7:30 an on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail.

The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi Police.

Read Also
NSA Doval says India 'will not tolerate any transgression by China'
article-image
HomeIndiaAjit Doval security breach: 3 CISF commandos dismissed, two senior officers of VIP security unit transferred

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

West Bengal: CBI freezes fixed deposits of over Rs 16.97 crore of arrested TMC leader Anubrata...

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...

'Hang the teacher but don’t abuse entire Rajput community': Rajasthan Minister on Dalit boy's...

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

Mumbai updates: CID probe in death of former MLC Vinayak Mete in road accident

West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear...

West Bengal: Calcutta HC asks arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, 5 others to appear...
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes