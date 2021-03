PM Modi's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people, remove hesitancy: AIIMS chief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the very first day of India opening up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities should eliminate any hesitancy from the minds of people about the vaccine, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday.

Modi received the indigenously developed Covaxin jab by Bharat Biotech on Monday morning. AIIMS was intimated about the prime minister's visit to the hospital to take the vaccine late Sunday night and as such no special arrangement was made for him, Guleria told PTI.

"As it was a week day, he chose to come early in the morning so as not to cause any inconvenience to patients at the hospital," Guleria said. "The prime minister taking the jab on the very first day would instill confidence among public and remove any hesitancy and doubts that they might have about the vaccine. People should come forward to get themselves inoculated and get India rid of the disease," he said.

Guleria said that Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry who administered the Covaxin jab to the prime minister, was informed about her high-profile task only in the morning. The AIIMS director said that Modi took the shot at around 6.30 AM after which he was kept under observation for half-and-hour as per protocol, after which he left. "He is fine after taking the vaccine," Guleria said.