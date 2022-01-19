e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

PM Modi will virtually host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit on 27 January: MEA

FPJ Web Desk
PM Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit on 27 January, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format.

It will be attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

More to Follow.

