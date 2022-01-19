NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, says PM Modi

Lauding the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its raising day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: "Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours."

PM Modi said that the NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating and disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers.

"Disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policy makers. In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, we also have to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject," he said.

"India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge," he added.

The NDRF Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 to mark its formation. This year, the NDRF observed its 16th NDRF Raising Day. The NDRF came into existence on January 19, 2006. NDRF is a specialised force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:42 AM IST