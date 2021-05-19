PM Modi to visit Gujarat and Diu today; Delhi, bordering areas receive rain as Cyclone Tauktae weakens

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday

The rain brought down the temperature in the national capital to 23 degrees Celsius. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India."Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining the Gujarat region at 0530 hours IST of the 19th May 2021.

It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Twitter.