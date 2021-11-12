PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Nov 16; UP govt plans air show with fighter jets Rafael, Sukhoi and Mirage

Lucknow: The Yogi government government of Uttar Pradesh is all set to showcase Purvanchal expressway as its development model in the coming assembly polls. The state of art Purvanchal expressway will witness the landing of fighter jets Rafael, Sukhoi and Mirage during the inauguration ceremony on November 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating this 340-kilometer long expressway.

As per the plans, the UP government has decided to make the inauguration ceremony a big show before the assembly polls. Several thousand people from the districts through which the expressway goes, would be fetched in the inauguration ceremony and 30 fighter jets to show aerial acrobatics. The expressway begins from Lucknow and goes up to Gazipur covering Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Azamagarh and Mau districts. The inauguration ceremony would be organized at Kurebhar, Sultanpur where 3.2 kilometer long airstrip has been made. The officials informed that there would be a Touch & Go operation at this airstrip during inauguration ceremony.

On Friday, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the inauguration site with the chief executive officer (CEO) of UP Industrial and Expressways Development Authority (UPIEDA) Awaneesh Awasthi. The chief minister said that despite pandemic time, the Purvanchal expressway has been completed in 19 months’ time. The Prime Minister had laid foundation of Purvanchal expressway in July 2018. He said that construction of Bundelkhand expressway is also going on and it would be completed next month. After this, the backward region of east UP would be connected with Delhi NCR, Bundelkhand. He said that very soon Purvanchal expressway would become lifeline of east UP. The state government has planned industrial corridors on the both sides of this expressway. Besides, the prominent cities of Varanasi, Ayodhya and Gorkahpur would be connected with it through link expressways.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:45 PM IST