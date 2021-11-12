Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds meeting with Bhupesh Baghel at 10 Janpath in Delhi

Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the impending elections in the state, at 10 Janpath in Delhi, sources said on Friday.

Delhi | Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chhattisgarh CM and senior observer for UPCC, Bhupesh Baghel are holding a meeting at 10, Janpath, over 2022 UP Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/6aW9lQZTc3 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Ahead of the Assembly polls in seven states scheduled to take place next year, Congress on October 2 named Baghel as All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly elections in 2022. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed a staggering majority with 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were won by other candidates.

The Congress party has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh since 1989, which is, for more than 30 years. The party's last Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who served the office from June 1988 to December 1989.

