Kasganj custodial death: Have sent delegation to seek report, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday reached Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and commented on the suspicious death of the youth who died in the custody of Sadar Kotwali of Kasganj.

According to India Today report, Priyanka said, "We have sent a delegation to Kasganj. After looking at the report and the situation, we will comment on this further."

The youth lodged in the lockup of Sadar Kotwali of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, November 9. He was accused of eloping with a girl and had been detained for interrogation. The police have called his death a suicide. The family of the youth, however, is alleging murder.

The deceased youth was identified as Altaf, son of Chand Mian, a resident of Nagla Sayyed Ahroli of the Sadar Kotwali area.

Altaf's father said: “I handed over my son to the police on Monday evening. Barely 24 hours later, I was informed that he had hanged himself.”

Meanwhile, police have denied the charge of custodial death and said the man commit suicide.

According to Botre Rohan Pramod, Superintendent of Police in Kasganj, "Police called a man for questioning yesterday. During questioning, he requested to go to toilet and was sent to lock up in the washroom. There he tried to strangle himself with string inside his hoodie. Police officials took him to hospital in an unconscious state." "During treatment, he died. Postmortem will be done. I have given orders to suspend police personnel who are involved in this. Five policemen will be suspended in this matter," Pramod said.

All these developments come in just months before Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly elections in 2022. Vadra, who is the in-charge of the Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh, was in Delhi to discuss on the Congress political situation.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had secured 312 seats in the elections for the 403-member House. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last Assembly polls in the state.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 04:39 PM IST