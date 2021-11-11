Amid Rajasthan Congress feud, Ashok Gehlot meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken over possible cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met senior Congress leaders in Delhi over a possible expansion of his cabinet and accommodating all sections of the party, including those from the Sachin Pilot camp.

According to NDTV, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and party in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, were present at the meeting in Rahul Gandhi's residence.

As per the report, the discussion involved cabinet reshuffle and appointments in the state corporations, which Ashok Gehlot has been delaying for over a year.

After the meeting, Maken told reporters, "We discussed the political situation in Rajasthan. We discussed a roadmap to ensure that the Congress returns to power in the next assembly elections."

"We also discussed the Congress' good performance in the recently concluded assembly by-elections in the state," he added. Maken, who is the general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, said there were a number of issues that were required to be discussed with the chief minister and the roadmap is now clear.

The cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is overdue as many in Gehlot's rival camp are seeking accommodation in the cabinet. Recently, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot too had met Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future as well the accommodation of some of his loyalists in the Rajasthan cabinet.

The Congress managed to save the state government in Rajasthan after Pilot had rebelled against Gehlot last year over differences. He was later removed as the deputy chief minister and replaced as state Congress chief by Govind Singh Dotasra.

(With inputs from PTI)

