Iran Unrest: Air India Reroutes, Cancels Flights Amid Iranian Airspace Closure

Air India Flight | Representational Image

New Delhi: Air India has joined a growing list of international carriers forced to overhaul their flight schedules following the sudden closure of Iranian airspace. On Thursday, the airline issued an urgent travel advisory, warning of delays and cancellations as regional tensions reach a critical boiling point.

Escalating Tensions & Airspace Restrictions

The disruption follows an official notice from Iranian aviation authorities temporarily shutting the Tehran Flight Information Region (FIR) to most commercial traffic. This move comes amidst a volatile domestic situation in Iran, characterised by nationwide anti-government protests and a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

Western intelligence and military officials have signalled that the risk to civil aviation has reached an unacceptable level, citing potential missile activity and the heightened risk of 'misidentification' by air defence systems.

Impact On Air India Operations

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Air India confirmed that it is prioritising passenger safety above all else. The airline noted that flights overflying the region are now using alternative routing, which will inevitably lead to longer flight times and subsequent delays.

While many long-haul flights to Europe and North America are being rerouted through longer corridors, the airline noted that some services have been scrapped entirely where rerouting is not technically or operationally possible.

Guidelines For Passengers

The airline is urging all passengers to verify their flight status on the official Air India website before leaving for the airport. This measure is intended to prevent overcrowding and frustration at terminals as the schedule remains fluid. Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to travellers, emphasizing that the safety of passengers and crew remains the company's top priority during this unforeseen disruption.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also reinforced its own advisory, urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and advising those currently in the country to consider leaving via available commercial means.