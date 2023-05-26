PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building in presence of 25 parties on May 28 | Twitter

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to see a turnout of approximately 25 parties. While 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event, seven non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties, along with the 18 NDA members, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be present at the ceremony, reported PTI.

The participation of these non-NDA parties, such as the BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party, YSR Congress, BJD, and TDP, will help counter the opposition's claim that the event is solely a government affair.

Significance of non-NDA party presence

These seven non-NDA parties collectively account for 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, providing considerable relief to the BJP-led NDA. By attending the event, they will assist in diluting the opposition's argument and reinforce the idea that it is a gathering of diverse political entities.

Alongside the BJP, the 18 NDA members, including the Shiv Sena, National People's Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and others, will also be in attendance, as confirmed by alliance leaders.

Opposition parties call for boycott of the event

In contrast, 19 parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, and AAP, have jointly announced their decision to boycott the event. They argue that a new building holds no value when the soul of democracy has been sucked out.

Furthermore, they protest against the Prime Minister inaugurating the building, viewing it as an insult to the esteemed office of the President of India. Additionally, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stated that if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party will not attend the event.

Debate on the purpose and symbolism of the event

The divergent stances of political parties have sparked a debate on the significance of the new Parliament building and the message it conveys. Supporters argue that it symbolises progress, modernisation, and the growth of democracy, while opponents claim that it distracts from the pressing issues at hand and fails to address the concerns of the citizens.

