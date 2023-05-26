Centre announces launch of special ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building | PTI

The Ministry of Finance has announced the release of a special commemorative Rs 75 coin to celebrate the inauguration of the new parliament building. However, the event is scarred by controversy as several opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, Trinamool, and Samajwadi Party, have decided to boycott the ceremony.

The boycott has triggered a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition, with accusations of disrespecting democratic values.

Design and features of the Rs 75 coin

The special coin will bear the iconic Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar on one side, accompanied by the words 'Satyamev Jayate' below it. The Devanagari script for 'Bharat' and the English word 'India' will be inscribed on the left and right sides, respectively.

The coin will also display the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals beneath the Lion Capital. On the other side, an image of the parliament complex will be featured. The upper periphery will showcase the words 'Sansad Sankul' in Devanagari, while 'Parliament Complex' will be written in English on the lower periphery.

The coin will be circular with a diameter of 44 millimeters and will have 200 serrations along its edges. Composed of a four-part alloy, it will consist of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc, weighing 35 grams.

Opposition parties boycott inauguration

Despite the significance of the event, several prominent opposition parties have chosen to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building. Parties such as Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, Trinamool, and Samajwadi Party have expressed their disapproval, stating that they see no value in celebrating a new building when they believe that the 'soul of democracy has been sucked out.'

The opposition's decision to boycott the event sends a strong message of dissent and highlights their concerns regarding democratic principles and governance.

BJP-led NDA reacts to boycott by opposition

The ruling BJP-led NDA has strongly criticised the opposition's decision to boycott the inauguration, considering it a blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation.

The NDA views the boycott as an attack on the foundations of democracy and constitutional integrity. The heated exchange between the ruling alliance and the opposition underscores the deep ideological divisions within Indian politics.

