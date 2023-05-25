 Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition to reconsider decision to boycott new Parliament building inauguration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition to reconsider decision to boycott new Parliament building inauguration

Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition to reconsider decision to boycott new Parliament building inauguration

The Finance Minister said that the opposition parties that were now hailing Murmu as an eminent leader from a tribal community, had “abused her” in the past.

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Chennai: A day after numerous political parties decided to boycott the May 28 inauguration of the new Parliament building on the grounds that President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered that these very parties had disrespected Murmu before she was elected to the highest office in the country. 

Interacting with journalists at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the minister said the opposition parties that were now hailing Murmu as an eminent leader from a tribal community, had “abused her”. “I do not wish to recall the kind of words they used at that time,” she said adding the parties had then said Murmu will only be a rubber stamp President and organised a bitter campaign against her candidature. 

Sitharaman was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the Governors of Telangana (Tamilisai Soundararajan) and Nagaland (L Ganesan) and Union Minister of State L Murugan (all hailing from Tamil Nadu) and State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu, to explain the decision to install the 1947 spectre made in Tamil Nadu at the new Parliament building. “This is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu,” she told journalists. 

Nirmala slams Opposition

Going hammer and tongs at the opposition, the finance minister said they had dubbed Murmu as an evil force “obviously, they had the RSS in mind”. “Today suddenly they feel that we have to recognise her,” she added. 

“Our Prime Minister gives her due respect. All of us are extremely proud of our Rashtrapati ji,” she added. 

She argued that Sonia Gandhi, as Congress president, had inaugurated the new Assembly building in Chhattisgarh and not the Governor of the State, which was against the logic being put forth by the opposition now. 

Interjecting, Tamilisai said she was not invited to the inauguration of the new Assembly building Telangana. “They are saying the President is a non-partisan figure, but did not see the Governor as such,” she said. 

Finance Ministers urges Opposition leaders to reconsider their decision

Urging the opposition to reconsider the decision to boycott the Parliament building inauguration, Sitharaman said it was a temple of democracy where Modi had paid respect by touching his forehead in 2014 before entering the building. 

Read Also
New vs Old Parliament buildings: 10 facts about the ₹1000 crore marvel in the heart of Delhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Kharge calls for crucial meeting to discuss strategy for upcoming Assembly elections

Rajasthan: Kharge calls for crucial meeting to discuss strategy for upcoming Assembly elections

Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition to reconsider decision to boycott new Parliament building...

Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition to reconsider decision to boycott new Parliament building...

Rahul Gandhi's 3-city US tour faces uncertainty over issuance of fresh passport

Rahul Gandhi's 3-city US tour faces uncertainty over issuance of fresh passport

Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi

Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi

Allahabad HC: Denying sex to spouse is mental cruelty

Allahabad HC: Denying sex to spouse is mental cruelty