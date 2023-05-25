New vs Old Parliament buildings: 10 facts about the ₹1000 crore marvel in the heart of Delhi

The new Parliament building in Delhi is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. This iconic structure represents the spirit of a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) and will be dedicated to the nation by PM Modi on the aforementioned date. It stands as a replacement for the old Parliament building, which was completed almost a century ago in 1927.

The decision to construct a new Parliament building as part of the Central Vista project in the national capital was driven by the need for additional space to meet the present requirements. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020, and construction commenced in January 2021.

Issues with the Old Parliament House included a lack of convenient seating arrangements for Members of Parliament (MPs), which hampered their efficiency in carrying out their work. Designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the colonial-era building, originally known as the Council House, was constructed between 1921 and 1927. It served as the home of the Imperial Legislative Council.

OLD vs NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDINGS

Seats in Lok Sabha:

The new Parliament will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which is three times the capacity of the current Lok Sabha. The existing Parliament can only house 543 MPs.

Seats in Rajya Sabha:

The Rajya Sabha of the new Parliament House will also have a larger seating capacity. The current Rajya Sabha has 245 seats, while the new Rajya Sabha will have a provision for 384 seats. This expansion ensures that there will be no shortage of space in the House even if the number of Rajya Sabha MPs increases in the future.

No Central Hall:

Unlike the old Parliament House, the new one will not feature a Central Hall. Instead, the Lok Sabha Hall in the new Parliament House is being designed to easily accommodate joint sessions. It will be able to seat 1,272 people, eliminating the need to install additional chairs during joint sessions.

Earthquake proof:

Given that Delhi has moved from Zone 2 to Zone 4 in terms of seismic activity, with an increased risk of earthquakes in the National Capital Region (NCR), the new Parliament building will be constructed to withstand such events. It will be reinforced to withstand strong shocks in Zone 5, ensuring the safety of the occupants.

Peacock and Lotus Flower Theme:

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament House will showcase distinct themes. The Lok Sabha will incorporate the national bird, the Peacock, while the Rajya Sabha will feature the national flower, the Lotus, in their respective structures.

Modern Facilities:

As a gift to the country on the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022, the new Parliament House will be the first Parliament building constructed after India's independence. Each MP's seat will have a multimedia display in front of it, enhancing the technological capabilities of the House.

Eco-Friendly Features:

The new Parliament building will prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness. Green construction materials will be used, and devices will be installed to save 30 percent electricity consumption. Rainwater harvesting and solar power generation systems will be implemented. The seating arrangements will be more comfortable, and the construction will be undertaken by Tata Projects Limited on a total area of 64,500 sqm, with the design by HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited.

Additional Committee Rooms:

The new Parliament House will include a significantly higher number of committee rooms. These rooms will be equipped with sophisticated audio-visual systems, facilitating the smooth functioning of parliamentary committees.

Special facilities for Media:

The new Parliament House will also have special facilities for the media. A total of 530 seats will be arranged for the media. Both houses will have galleries for the general public to witness parliamentary proceedings. There will be a clear view of the house from every seat.

Public Parliament House:

Preparations are on to make the new Parliament House a public parliament house. Entry of children, elderly and disabled will be easier. There will be two special entrance points for the general public to reach the Public Gallery and Central Constitutional Gallery. Fire safety was not properly maintained in the earlier building. The new building will have better fire safety features. (With IANS inputs)