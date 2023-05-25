Watch: Heavy security arrangements outside new parliament building amid inauguration row

Admin

Amid row over the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, visuals from the site on Thursday showed heavy security arrangements.

The police have increased security, especially in the New Delhi District area considering a few opposition parties boycotting the inauguration of the New Parliament building, also Wrestlers sitting for a protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Roads leading towards the venue will be barricaded and the district will have multi-layer security checkpoints," said officials.

21opposition parties to boycott of the inauguration

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

