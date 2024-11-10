PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' Celebrating Chhattisgarh's Tribal Pride On Nov 15

PM Modi | File Pic

Raipur: To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bihar's Jamui on November 15.

The PM will virtually participate in a state-level celebration scheduled in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where the formal inauguration will take place. During this event, he will also interact with beneficiaries of the PM Janman Scheme, underscoring the government's commitment to tribal welfare and pride.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated in Chhattisgarh on November 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Various Events To Be Organised

Under the guidance of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, various events will be organized across all district headquarters in the state. This day will pay tribute to local freedom fighters and their families, celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of the tribal communities.

Following the main ceremony, special Gram Sabhas will be held in designated villages from November 15 to 26. These sessions will cover key topics such as the Forest Rights Act, PESA Act, and Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to strengthen tribal rights and community empowerment at the grassroots level across the state.

Celebration Of The 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Patel & Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda

Earlier in October, PM Modi announced that his government would celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and urged the countrymen to become a part of the campaign.

Speaking during the 115th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared that the government has decided to honour these two great personalities at the national level.

He highlighted that, while while Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda faced different challenges, they shared a common vision for India.

PM Modi also recalled his visit last year to Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary.

