e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi tells BJP workers to avoid making 'unnecessary remarks' on films amid Pathaan boycott row

PM Modi tells BJP workers to avoid making 'unnecessary remarks' on films amid Pathaan boycott row

PM Modi made the comment while addressing the party workers on the second and final day of BJP's National Executive Meeting in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI
Follow us on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly told BJP leaders to avoid making "unnecessary remarks" on Indian films amid the 'Pathaan' boycott row.

PM Modi made the comment while addressing the party workers on the second and final day of BJP's National Executive Meeting in Delhi.

Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.

Read Also
Gujarat: Amid threats against Pathaan movie, multiplex associations seek security at theatres
article-image

The Pathaan Controversy

Modi's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costumes in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

The song has been in news for a saffron colour bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found 'vulgar'.

Read Also
Bhopal: After ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ kicks up controversy
article-image

As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they feel it is an overdose of the sexually appealing look of the actress.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi's 12 favourite dishes that will surely resonate with your taste buds
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: After farmers’ stir against `pollution’, CM Mann gives in to protest, orders...

Punjab: After farmers’ stir against `pollution’, CM Mann gives in to protest, orders...

PM Modi tells BJP workers to avoid making 'unnecessary remarks' on films amid Pathaan boycott row

PM Modi tells BJP workers to avoid making 'unnecessary remarks' on films amid Pathaan boycott row

Anchor Deepak Chaurasia, who allegedly appeared drunk on live TV, joins Zee News

Anchor Deepak Chaurasia, who allegedly appeared drunk on live TV, joins Zee News

Gujarat: Elderly man hacks his 34-yr-old gay partner to death with axe for forcing him to have sex

Gujarat: Elderly man hacks his 34-yr-old gay partner to death with axe for forcing him to have sex

WATCH: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son caught hitting, kicking & abusing student

WATCH: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son caught hitting, kicking & abusing student