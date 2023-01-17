PM Modi tells BJP workers to avoid making 'unnecessary remarks' on films amid Pathaan boycott row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly told BJP leaders to avoid making "unnecessary remarks" on Indian films amid the 'Pathaan' boycott row.

PM Modi made the comment while addressing the party workers on the second and final day of BJP's National Executive Meeting in Delhi.

Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.

The Pathaan Controversy

Modi's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costumes in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

The song has been in news for a saffron colour bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found 'vulgar'.

As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they feel it is an overdose of the sexually appealing look of the actress.