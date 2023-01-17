Gujarat: Amid threats against Pathaan movie, multiplex associations seek security at theatres

The poster of Pathaan |

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Multiplex Association has asked for the state government's intervention amid threats against the screening of the controversy-filled Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan.

As per an India Today report, the multiplexes have asked Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi to provide security deployment at cinema halls. The Deepika Padukone and SRK starrer film is releasing on January 25.

The threat by Bajrang Dal

The right-wing fringe group Bajrang Dal has threatened to not let it hit the theatres in Gujarat despite it getting clearance from the censor board.

The film 'Pathaan' has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments by showing Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Pathaan and Besharam Rang controversy

The song sparked outrage after Deepika was seen donning a "saffron bikini" in one of the scenes in the song. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called her outfit in the song "objectionable" and threatened makers to stall the film's release.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations also claimed that the use of the saffron/orange colour in the song was aimed at insulting Hindutva.

