Bhopal: After ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh’ kicks up controversy

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian films seem to have become synonymous with controversy. After Pathaan that recently kicked up dust across the country, another film, “Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh,” has stirred up a dissent and, this time, it happens to be from the Congress. According to the Congress leaders, the party will oppose “Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh” to be released on January 26. The members of the District Congress Committee (DCC) warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the administration of launching an agitation against the release of the film.

If the film is released, the theatre halls in the city will be set afire, they said. The Congress workers burnt the effigies of the producer of the film, Raj Kumar Santoshi and its co-producer Shivam Trivedi at board office Square in Bhopal. Vice president of DCC, Monu Saxena, told media persons and circulated the message on social media that the BJP was playing dirty tricks by comparing Godse with Gandhi.

The BJP is misleading the youths by releasing such a fictional and unrealistic movie, he said, adding that the trailer of the film was recently screened. The film has several things related to Muslim and other communities. The members of the party’s Scheduled Caste Wing burnt the effigies of Santoshi and Trivedi. The co-producer belongs to Bhopal and if he comes to the city, they will blacken his face, said head of the SC Wing, Kunal Gajbhiye.