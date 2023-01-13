Bhopal: Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Ratibad, accused booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police of Bhopal have registered a case against a man for raping a woman for two years on pretext of marriage, the police said on Friday.

Ratibad police station in-charge, Manu Dave said that the survivor is a 35-year-old divorced woman, who had parted ways with her husband around eight years ago. She came in contact with a man named Kamlesh Sharma two years ago.

Sharma used to visit her at her house frequently and violated her for the first time on March 15, 2021. When the survivor protested, the accused promised to marry her and kept outraging the modesty for two years. Whenever the survivor used to ask him to marry her, he used to avoid the topic.

The duo landed in an argument two days ago, when the survivor again asked the accused to marry her. The accused Sharma refused to marry her, assaulted her physically and then went out of touch. The tormented survivor then approached the Ratibad police and lodged a rape complaint against the accused.

The accused man is at large, who shall be arrested soon, station in-charge Dave said.