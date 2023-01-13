Bhopal: Graha-Nakshatra-Rashi garden comes up on WALMI premises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) has developed a garden based on the Grahas (planets), Nakshatras (constellations) and Rashis (star signs) as per ancient Hindu astrology and astronomy on its premises in Kolar area of the city.

The garden, spread over 3,600 square feet area, has been developed in consultation with and under supervision of former principal chief conservator of Forests, Y Satyam.

The garden has plants associated with different Grahas, Nakshatras and Rashis. The idea is to spread awareness about which plants or trees should be grown in which direction in keeping with the principles of astrology, Satyam told Free Press.

The garden has a winding layout. About 50 saplings have been planted in different directions of the garden. The saplings were sourced from the Ahmedpur-based nursery of the forest department. Satyam supervised preparation of the design and layout of the garden, preparation of soil and the planting of saplings.

He said that the garden would help maintain environmental balance, raise the underground water table and make the institute premises greener.

‘It took us four months to get the garden prepared under the guidance of Walmi director Urmila Shukla. Growing as many plants as possible will help combat climate change and control depletion of the ozone layer,’ he said, adding that greenery makes people feel happy and positive.

Satyam said that he had consulted astrologers and books before choosing the plants. As far as he knows, there is no other garden in Madhya Pradesh based on this concept.

Nine plants for 9 planets

Arak (Aak) (Sun), Palash, Kaner (Moon), Neem (Mars), Bel (Buddha), Peepal (Guru), Mango (Venus), Shami (Saturn), Sandalwood (Rahu) and Tamarind (Ketu).

Twelve plants for 12 zodiac signs

Khair (Aries), Saptaparni (Taurus), Aloe Vera (Gemini), Palash, Neem (Cancer), Lemon (Leo), Mango (Virgo), Jasmine (Libra), Maulshri (Scorpio), Mango (Sagittarius), Sheesham (Capricorn), Shami (Aquarius) and Banyan (Pisces).

Twenty-seven plants for 27 constellations

Bael (Ashwini), Amla (Bharni), Jamun (Kritika), Bamboo (Rohini), Jamun (Mrigashira), Sandalwood (Adra), Shami (Poonarvasa), Peepal (Pushya), Champa (Ashlesha), Banyan (Magha), Palash (East Falguni), Rudraksha (North Falguni), Kadamba (Hasht), Sandalwood (Chitra), Arjun (Swati), Reetha (Vishakha), Maulashree (Anuradha), Neem (Jeshta), Babool (Original), Khmer (Purvashadha) saplings of Peepal (Uttarashada), Shami (Shravan), Neem (Dhanishta), Kadamba (Shatabhisha), Harra (Purvabhadrapada), Shisham (Uttarabhadrapada) and Mahua (Revati).