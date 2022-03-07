PM Modi speaks to Putin over phone, seeks safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, they said.

Earlier, Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire on Monday and open "humanitarian corridors" in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams, the sources said.

They said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, adding that Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian teams.

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.

On Sunday the Indian government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST