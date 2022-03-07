Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, sources told news agency ANI.

PM Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. This is the second time PM Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began.

The Prime Minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a special flight, carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed here on Monday from Budapest in Hungary.

Over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

The Embassy said that despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:10 AM IST