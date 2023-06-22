PM Modi Retains Title Of World's Most Popular Leader With 75% Approval Rating: Morning Consult survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to hold the distinction of being the world's most popular leader, with an impressive approval rating of 75 percent. This revelation comes from the recently released Global Leader Approval Ratings by the US-based consulting firm, Morning Consult.

Swiss President Alain Berset secures the second position, closely followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The methodology

The approval rating rankings position US President Joe Biden at the 8th spot, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds himself at the 13th position among 22 world leaders. The latest ratings are based on data collected from the 7th to the 13th of this month. The methodology involves calculating a seven-day moving average of responses from adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying depending on the country. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Modi had previously held the top position in the ratings as well.

PM Modi's enduring popularity

PM Modi's consistent high approval ratings reflect his enduring popularity among the Indian populace. The accomplishments and policies of his government resonate positively with a significant majority of the population, solidifying his position as a highly regarded leader on the global stage.

While these approval ratings provide an insight into public sentiment towards world leaders, it is important to acknowledge that public opinion can fluctuate over time, influenced by a multitude of factors. Nonetheless, PM Modi's continued strong performance in these ratings highlights the widespread support he enjoys both domestically and internationally.