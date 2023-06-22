 PM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's 'Techade'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's 'Techade'

PM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's 'Techade'

Shortly after arriving in Washington, DC, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia and stated, "To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the Start Up India mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade - Techade."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi with US First Lady Jill Biden | ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the second part of his three-day visit to the US, met First Lady Jill Biden and expressed his belief that the partnership between the two countries will serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable global prosperity. While praising his government's Start Up India initiative, PM Modi claimed that this decade will be a "tech decade" for India as it will focus on education, skill development, and innovation.

Read Also
Modi In US Live Updates: New Video Of PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome On Visit To The US (WATCH)
article-image

Aim to make this India's 'Techade'

Shortly after arriving in Washington, DC, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia and stated, "To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the Start Up India mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade - Techade."

The second part of PM Modi's US visit began on Wednesday when he arrived in Washington, DC. A guard of honour was presented to him in the pouring rain. After arriving, PM Modi and Jill Biden went to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia to discuss the labour and education concerns that the US and India have in common.

Read Also
PM Modi-Biden Meet: From Corn Salad To Strawberry Cake, Here's What's On White House State Dinner...
article-image

Close collaboration between US and India

PM Modi said, "To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth."

He further added, "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists and entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India."

Jill Biden highlighted earlier in her speech greeting PM Modi that the US-India relationship goes beyond governments. She said, "We are celebrating families and the friendship between both countries. The US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. Education is an issue that is close to PM Modi's heart and mine."

Read Also
From Handcrafted Sandalwood Box To Green Diamond: PM Modi's Gifts To US Prez Joe Biden, First Lady...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi in US: Biden Administration May Ease Visas For Skilled Indian Workers, Says Report

PM Modi in US: Biden Administration May Ease Visas For Skilled Indian Workers, Says Report

PM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's...

PM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's...

PM Modi, US Prez Biden To Hold Joint Press Conference, Questions To Be Limited

PM Modi, US Prez Biden To Hold Joint Press Conference, Questions To Be Limited

PM Modi's Lavish Stay At Lotte New York Palace Costs ₹12 Lakh For A Night

PM Modi's Lavish Stay At Lotte New York Palace Costs ₹12 Lakh For A Night

From Handcrafted Sandalwood Box To Green Diamond: PM Modi's Gifts To US Prez Joe Biden, First Lady...

From Handcrafted Sandalwood Box To Green Diamond: PM Modi's Gifts To US Prez Joe Biden, First Lady...