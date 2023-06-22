PM Modi Hails Start Up India During Jill Biden Meet, Asks Entrepreneurs To Be Part Of India's 'Techade'

PM Modi with US First Lady Jill Biden | ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the second part of his three-day visit to the US, met First Lady Jill Biden and expressed his belief that the partnership between the two countries will serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable global prosperity. While praising his government's Start Up India initiative, PM Modi claimed that this decade will be a "tech decade" for India as it will focus on education, skill development, and innovation.

Aim to make this India's 'Techade'

Shortly after arriving in Washington, DC, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia and stated, "To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started the Start Up India mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade - Techade."

The second part of PM Modi's US visit began on Wednesday when he arrived in Washington, DC. A guard of honour was presented to him in the pouring rain. After arriving, PM Modi and Jill Biden went to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia to discuss the labour and education concerns that the US and India have in common.

Close collaboration between US and India

PM Modi said, "To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth."

He further added, "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists and entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India."

Jill Biden highlighted earlier in her speech greeting PM Modi that the US-India relationship goes beyond governments. She said, "We are celebrating families and the friendship between both countries. The US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. Education is an issue that is close to PM Modi's heart and mine."