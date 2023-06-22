From Handcrafted Sandalwood Box To Green Diamond: PM Modi's Gifts To US Prez Joe Biden, First Lady Jill

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges special gifts with President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC.
ANI
PM Narendra Modi gifts a first edition print copy of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London to President Joe Biden
ANI
Papier mâché - Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.
ANI
PM Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to First Lady Jill. It is eco-friendly, as solar and wind power were used in its making and is a beacon of responsible luxury symbolising India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.
ANI
PM Modi presents a special sandalwood box to President Biden handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.
During 'Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam' celebrations, there is a custom of Das Danam or donations of ten different kinds
ANI
The box contains a diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household. This silver diya has also been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata.
ANI
The box contains the idol of Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods, handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.
ANI
President Biden takes a closer look at the beautiful sandalwood box while PM Modi explains him the significance of each gift in detail.
Handcrafted in Rajasthan, this 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold).
ANI
The box also contains 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin that has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan(donation of silver).
ANI
Long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand
ANI
A handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand.
ANI
