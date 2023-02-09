PM Modi promises 100% saturation of benefits | ANI

New Delhi: The opposition parties stormed into the Rajya Sabha well and raised slogans of "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" throughout over 80 minutes of Prime Minister Modi's speech, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani business.



Modi braved the protests and unveiled a new "saturation" programme in the Amrit Kaal to ensure every beneficiary of the government schemes gets 100% benefits as an answer to the previous government's policy of appeasement, asserting that this is the new kind of social justice his government is ushering in.

Let India rise by 2047

The PM's anger reflected in the way he attacked the Opposition and recalled gains by people under his government's programmes as if he were addressing an election meeting as he vowed to let India rise by 2047 on 100 years of Independence to ensure all-round progress of the people.



The mud flung by the opposition only results in growing of "lotus", the electoral symbol of the BJP, Modi said and spoke at length on various programmes launched by his government. He laughed at the Congress leaders claiming that their government's efforts over 60 years strengthened the country that the Modi government is trying to take credit for. He reminded them that India lagged in all fields while smaller countries progressed fast to 2014 when he came to power.



Ignoring the Opposition slogans that he dubbed as "unfortunate", Modi talked at length on various programmes launched by his government, using science and technology, to empower the common people. He went on to refer how the government solved the problems of water, electricity to 18,000 villages, 36,000 cooking gas connections, 27 lakh crore bank accounts and what not. On the women empowerment, he referred to a woman President addressing the opening of the budget session, followed by the budget by a woman finance minister.



Modi referred to the efforts to speed up the infrastructure projects that are planned in weeks and not in months as earlier, explaining how permanent solutions were found through technology.



He repeatedly talked of use of technology to benefit the people in every field. As the protests became louder, Modi too raised the voice and said those who do not understand the differences between unemployment and jobs will never understand how the youths will be benefited under the government schemes, also under the digital economy influencing every village.



He claimed over 60 lakh employees have been absorbed in the government services. He mentioned every sector that progressed during his regime. He said prospects of employment have gone up because of the infrastructure projects.

