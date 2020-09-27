PM Modi pledged that every poor person will have a roof over their head by 2022: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that by 2022 every poor person in the country will have a roof over their head.

"Now our Prime Minister has pledged that by 2022, when the country will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, then every poor person in the country will have a roof over their head. The country had to wait so long for this economic planning. Whereas Deendayalji was saying the same thing in the 1960s," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).