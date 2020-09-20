'Saddening, unfortunate and shameful': Rajnath Singh slams opposition for ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the opposition for the ruckus during the the discussion on Agri Bills in Rajya Sabha, saying that the behaviour displayed by various parties was "saddening, unfortunate and shameful"

The Rajya Sabha saw a massive ruckus on Sunday as the government sought to push the farm Bills amid opposition protest.

Two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by voice vote as the opposition alleged "death of democracy".

"What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh who addressed the reporters along with his Cabinet colleagues Prakash Javadekar, Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawarchand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

"As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House," he said.

"It is expected of a good Opposition to help with the Parliament's proceedings. Acting for vested political interests and misleading people isn't healthy democratic practice," he said.

Defending the criticism over the bills, Singh said these Bills are historic for our farmers and agricultur and will help increase their earnings.

When questioned about the resignation of BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Singh said sometimnes such decisions are taken with keepingh political consideration in mind.