Manipur Violence Is Shameful, But Opposition Doing Politics Is More Shameful: Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

Touching upon the issue of Manipur violence during his address on no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the violence transpiring in the North-East state is shameful, but opposition doing politics over the issue is more shameful.

He accused the opposition that it didn't want to debate the issue but just wanted to do politics over the sensitive issue.

Shah said that there's history of ethnic violence in Manipur and the current situation should be seen in this context.

"There's a BJP government in Manipur for 6 years. But there had been not a single day when curfews or blockades were imposed," Shah said.

The Home Minister also defended the state CM N Biren Singh, whose resignation has been a long standing demand from the opposition. "The CM is removed when he is not cooperating. This CM is cooperating," Amit Shah said.

During his address in the Lok Sabha amidst the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that both the people and the house itself harbor no distrust in the government. He expressed his view that the motion had been brought forward as an attempt to misguide the public.

PM Modi, BJP scored full majority twice after 3 decades: Shah

Shah underscored that the people's trust in the government remains intact, stating that his extensive interactions across the nation have revealed no trace of skepticism towards the government's actions. He went on to assert that the Modi government has garnered the highest level of public trust seen in any administration since India's independence.

Highlighting a significant milestone, Shah pointed out that the Modi government achieved an unprecedented feat by receiving a full majority mandate for two consecutive terms after three decades. He lauded Prime Minister Modi's global recognition as the most popular leader who dedicates seventeen hours of his day to work without taking a single day off.

PM Modi works for 17 hours a day: Shah

"After Independence, PM Modi's govt is only there which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public...PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him," Amit Shah said.

No-confidence vote a diversionary tactic: Shah

Enumerating the accomplishments of the Modi government, Shah noted that over fifty historic decisions have been made in the span of nine years. He emphasised how the government under Modi's leadership has effectively tackled corruption, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics, introducing the slogan "Corruption quit India, dynasticism quit India, appeasement quit India."

Shah accused the no-confidence vote of being a diversionary tactic and drew a sharp distinction between the practices of the UPA and the BJP. He stated that the UPA's tendency was to resort to corruption to maintain power, while the BJP was rooted in politics based on principles.

Criticising the Congress, Shah asserted that the party had forsaken its values and moral compass. He then proceeded to narrate the achievements of the Modi government, highlighting initiatives such as the Ujjwala scheme and the construction of toilets.

Shah on writing off farmers' loans

Touching upon economic matters, Shah contrasted the Congress' approach of writing off loans with the BJP's strategy of empowering farmers to avert loan burdens. He stated that instead of forgiving loans, the government has chosen to provide direct transfers to farmers' bank accounts, effectively aiding them.

In this address, Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed a resolute defense of the Modi government's actions and policies while emphasising the government's commitment to principles, development, and the welfare of the people.

Amit Shah further highlighted Prime Minister Modi's exceptional recognition as the only leader to receive the highest honors from 14 different countries worldwide.

Shifting focus to the defense sector, Shah pointed out that the majority of corruption within defense deals occurred during the Congress regime. In contrast, he highlighted the BJP's efforts to foster self-reliance through the domestic production of defense equipment, thus contributing to the vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

'Being launched 13 times': Amit Shah's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, Shah remarked, "We have witnessed an opposition leader being launched 13 times, with each endeavor ultimately failing."

Shah then recalled a pivotal episode involving the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He reminded the House of how the Congress had extensively publicized Rahul Gandhi's visit to the home of Kalavati Bandurkar, a widow from Yavatmal's Jalka village. In 2008, Rahul had visited Kalavati's village during his nationwide tour and highlighted her plight in a Lok Sabha speech. Her husband's alleged suicide due to agrarian challenges was a tragic backdrop.

Challenging the Congress' actions, Shah asserted that despite their publicity, they had failed to bring meaningful change to Kalavati's life. It was, in fact, the BJP-led government that transformed her circumstances for the better. He questioned the Congress' contributions, highlighting that it was under the Modi government's leadership that Kalavati was provided with housing, essential supplies, and electricity.

Article 370 was Nehru's mistake: Shah

Amit Shah affirmed the transformation in the situation in Kashmir since 2014 due to the implementation of his government's policies. "Our dedicated efforts have been aimed at eradicating terrorism from the region," Shah stated.

He emphasised a shift in the government's approach, stating, "Our engagement is now focused on the youth of the Kashmir Valley, leaving aside discussions with groups like Hurriyat and Jamiat. Notably, the customary funeral processions of terrorists are no longer a prevalent sight as they are interred at the very sites of their demise. Furthermore, the once-prevalent trend of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir has been completely quelled."

Shah underscored the government's actions on the national security front, stating, "Our decisive stance led to the prohibition of PFI across the nation. Notably, extensive operations were conducted across more than 90 locations. Cases related to attacks on our diplomatic missions in London, Ottawa, and San Francisco were transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Additionally, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, associated with the 26/11 attacks, is set to face the Indian judiciary system in the near future."

Amit Shah stated that Article 370 emerged from the erroneous strategies of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Modi, in a momentous move, undertook the historic decision to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India.

"PM Modi government has continuously worked to make Kashmir completely free from terrorism. Now, no one in Kashmir can dare to engage in stone pelting," Amit Shah said.

