 WATCH: Smriti Irani Tears Into Gandhi Family After Rahul's Speech During No-Trust Debate In Lok Sabha
While tackling Rahul Gandhi's statements on the ongoing Manipur violence, Irani slapped the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide issue on the Opposition's face.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Delhi: The second day of the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha turned into a warzone after Rahul Gandhi fired multiple salvos at the BJP government and PM Modi on Wednesday. After the Congress leader's address, BJP's Smriti Irani stood up to bat on behalf of the centre.

While tackling Rahul Gandhi's statements on the ongoing Manipur violence, Irani slapped the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide issue on the Opposition's face. She targeted the Gandhi family over the long-forgotten issue and said, "The Gandhis don't want to mention about the Kashmiri Pandits. They don't want to address the atrocities invoked on the original residents of J&K."

Further escalating her attack on the Gandhis over dynasty politics, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, "You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India..."

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

