Rahul Gandhi To Speak In Lok Sabha During Debate On No-Confidence Motion Today At 12 PM, Confirms Congress | PTI

Delhi: In the latest update in the ongoing Parliamentary tussle over the no-confidence motion, Congress confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will speak during the debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. "Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," said the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Opted Out From Initiating The Debate A Day Ago

Fireworks were expected in the Lower House of the Parliament a day ago after media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi will initiate the debate on the no-confidence motion for the Opposition's side. However, the Congress leader backed off at the very last moment from initiating the discussion.

Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion in the House took charge after the Wayanad MP opted out. Gogoi batted for the Opposition and went all guns blazing against the Prime Minister and the BJP government.

Gaurav Gogoi Slams Modi Govt On Manipur Crisis

Gaurav stated that the Opposition moved the no-confidence motion for Manipur amid the ongoing unrest that the state is going through. "We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," said Gogoi.

Gaurav Gogoi Attacks PM Modi

Further launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Gaurav Gogoi asked three simple questions to the Prime Minister - "Why has PM Modi not visited Manipur till date? 2. Why did PM Modi take almost 80 days to speak on Manipur? 3. Why hasn't PM Modi sacked the CM of Manipur till date?"

