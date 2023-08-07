 Pune Police Register Case Against Congress Workers For Protest During Amit Shah's Convoy Passage
Assistant Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of Chaturshrungi Police Station was responsible for filing the complaint against the accused Congress workers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
The Chaturshrungi Police Station in Pune took action against Congress workers involved in a protest that took place while Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy was passing through Senapati Bapat Road. The incident, which occurred while Amit Shah was staying at a star hotel on the same road, has now resulted in a case being registered against the protestors.

Assistant Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of Chaturshrungi Police Station was responsible for filing the complaint against the accused Congress workers. The protestors are being charged with violating police orders and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. The names of the accused have been identified as Rahul Duryodhan Shirsath, Raju Pandu Thombre, Swapnil Ravindra Naik, Ashutosh Nitin Jadhav Rao, Akshay Anil Kumar Jain, Akshay Prakash Mane, and Yogesh Sarjerao Jadhav.

During the incident, the Congress workers allegedly gathered without proper authorization and engaged in protests by shouting slogans and displaying placards as Amit Shah's convoy passed through the area. This raised concerns over the security and smooth movement of important dignitaries, especially during their official engagements.

In response to the incident, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandey Said that the case has ben registered and an investigation is going on.

article-image
