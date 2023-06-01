PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade

PM Modi & Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal | Twitter/MEAIndia

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', on June 1, held extensive discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation between India and Nepal in various sectors, including energy, connectivity, and trade. Prachanda's four-day visit to India marks his first bilateral trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022.

The talks between the leaders focused on strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations through collaboration in areas such as infrastructure development and economic connectivity, stated news agency PTI report.

Expanding Cooperation in Multiple Areas

During the meeting, the leaders emphasized the importance of transforming the civilizational ties between India and Nepal. They expressed a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including connectivity, economy, energy, and infrastructure. The visit of Prime Minister Prachanda to India provided an opportunity to discuss and prioritize areas of collaboration that will further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Strategic Significance of Nepal

Nepal holds strategic significance for India within the regional context. The countries share a border of over 1,850 km, connecting five Indian states: Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The "Roti-Beti" relationship, symbolizing cross-border marriages between the people of India and Nepal, highlights the historical and cultural closeness between the two nations. Additionally, Nepal relies on India for its access to the sea and depends significantly on imports through India to fulfill its requirements.

Building on the Foundation of Friendship

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship, established in 1950, forms the foundation of the special relationship between the two countries. Recognizing the historical ties, the leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening these bonds through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Focus Areas in Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Prachanda's delegation, which includes Nepalese Foreign Minister NP Saud, highlighted that a wide range of issues would be discussed during the bilateral talks. These topics encompass trade, transit, connectivity, and addressing border issues. The talks aimed to identify areas of collaboration and resolve any outstanding matters that may impact bilateral relations.