Nepal PM Prachanda arrives in Delhi for four-day visit, received by MoS Meenakshi Lekhi

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' commenced his four-day visit to India as he arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. On his arrival, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi extended a cordial welcome to him.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the MEA, tweeted on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Nepal Prime Minister will have meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Alongside these official engagements, he will also make trips to Ujjain and Indore as part of his itinerary.

Announcing the arrival of Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' in the capital city, Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma, took to Twitter on Monday and stated, "Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Dahal received a warm welcome at the airport by MoS Smt. @M_Lekhi."

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dahal, who took office in December of the previous year, will embark on a visit to India from May 31 to June 3.

On the following day (Thursday), Dahal's itinerary will commence with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at 10:30 am.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, this visit upholds the tradition of frequent high-level exchanges between India and Nepal, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Over the past few years, the bilateral relations between India and Nepal have witnessed substantial growth across various areas of collaboration.

The statement further highlights that this visit underscores the mutual importance placed on advancing the bilateral partnership between the two nations.