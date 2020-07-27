PM Modi launches three high-throughput labs; calls India's efforts to combat COVID-19 'a big success story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it was imperative for India to develop coronavirus-specific health infrastructure at a fast pace and the country now has more than 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds.

Launching the three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai through video conference, he said the country had only one COVID testing centre in January and there are almost 1300 such labs now.

He said that at present, more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted in the country daily and efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 10 lakh in the coming weeks.

Noting that the country has has become the second-largest PPE kit manufacturer in the world, he said more than five lakh PPE kits and 3 lakh N-95 masks are being manufactured daily in the country.

He said production capacity has been developed to manufacture three lakh ventilators every year.