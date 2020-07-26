Jitu Patwari targets PM Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over rising Covid cases

Indore: Former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

He alleged that neither the state government nor the central government is serious about the rising number of Covid-19 cases. “BJP leaders and governments are not following any norms of Covid-19 and leaders in the state are not even following what was said by the PM over social distancing and masks. The best example of the same is Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he added.