Jitu Patwari targets PM Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over rising Covid cases

Indore: Former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari on Sunday targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.
He alleged that neither the state government nor the central government is serious about the rising number of Covid-19 cases. “BJP leaders and governments are not following any norms of Covid-19 and leaders in the state are not even following what was said by the PM over social distancing and masks. The best example of the same is Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he added.
Patwari also alleged that the country is struggling from increasing number of cases and deaths while Prime Minister Modi is busy in ‘killing’ democracy by toppling the elected governments in the states.
“They have left people on their own to fight against the disease. People have not elected Modi for bringing the economy on death bed and creating unemployment in the country,” he said.
The Congress leader also demanded that the by-polls in the state should be conducted through ballot paper and not through EVM machines.