Latest coronavirus update: Made in India antigen testing kit gets ICMR approval

The launch of antigen testing kit is in line with the government’s expectation to increase rapid testing which is the Point-of-Care method and complements the more rigorous RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test to detect coronavirus. As infections surge across the country, more states are now allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “Mylab team is working really hard to fight this pandemic in every possible way. After bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, we launched Compact XL to accelerate COVID-19 testing. Now, with the approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover whole spectrum of COVID-19 testing and leave no stone unturned to fight this pandemic”

“While COVID-19 vaccine gets developed, aggressive testing is an important tool that we have. Mylab is committed to provide high-quality indigenous solutions for testing, which we believe has been possible because we had support from our investors and the government agencies such as BIRAC and TDB to name a few, With all this support, we hope to keep up in this fight” added Sujit Jain, Director, Mylab.