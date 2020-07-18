Chase-the-Virus: MBMC knocks 2.23 lakh doors, screens 6.48 lakh people in three days

Health workers have knocked on more than 2.23 lakh doors in four days, since Tuesday, July 14, as part of the Chase-the-Virus plan launched by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The five day plan envisages a strategy in order to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus by a massive screening drive aimed at reducing mortality, while further improving the rate of recovery on the virtue of early detections and timely treatment.

As per official civic statistics, a total of 2,23, 872 homes were surveyed till Friday and 6,48,194 people were screened out of which 470 were found to be suffering from ailments like fever, cold and cough. 307 people were tested with the help of Rapid Antigen Kits out of which 21 were found to be positive as presence of viral proteins in nasal secretion were detected on the swab. The kits deliver results in 30 minutes.

As a part of the model which is based on the lines of a rapid action strategy, 417 teams comprising two trained civic personnel each have been deputed to conduct door-to-door screening of residents in all residential pockets of the twin-city. Armed with thermal guns and pulse oximeters, the teams check health parameters including fever and other symptoms.

However, clarity eludes the fate and number of people screened by the MBMC in a similar door-to-door survey conducted last month. Officials maintained that the earlier survey was limited to containment zones only. Meanwhile there are reports about people opposing the campaign in areas like Ganesh Deval slums of Bhayandar owing to fake clips and negative campaign by rumour mongers.