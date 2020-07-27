PM Modi called to inquire about my health, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about his health.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called yesterday (Sunday) to inquire about my health. I could not talk to him as I was doing meditation and yoga. After some time, he again called. He asked about my health and advised me to take precautions," Chouhan tweeted.

Chouhan also said Prime Minister Modi has advised him to take all precautions against COVID-19.

Chouhan is currently admitted in Chirayu Hospital. He tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the government's measures to combat the pandemic in the state through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister had said, "For effectively curtailing the COVID-19 spread, it is extremely important to seek the cooperation of public and social service institutions."