Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC issues to diktat to high-rises to curb COVID-19 outbreak

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in city high-rises, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now started awareness campaigns through wall posters on precautions for housing societies to follow.
According to a report by Mid-Day, with more than 80 percent of the cases coming from high-rises, the civic body has started awareness campaigns with the help of posters. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani told the leading daily that these posters will help people take precautions and restrict the spread of the virus.
Every monsoon season, the BMC used to create awareness against malaria and dengue. But, this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak the civic body is creating awareness against COVID-19.
The BMC has issued a set of instructions for the societies. The civic body has said that sanitisers should be placed at the entrance of the housing society or soap and water should be made available for washing hands. The societies should do a thermal screening of every person entering the society. It also directed societies to make sure that domestic help, sweepers, housekeeping staff, drivers, etc. are taking necessary preventive care at their level.
The civic body has instructed societies to make sure that the person in 'home quarantine' does not leave the house. While, also to make sure that if the whole society or any floor or part of the society is 'sealed', then no person should be allowed to enter that area.
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths. The total positive cases rose to 1,09,096 including 80,238 recovered and discharged patients and 6,090 deaths, informed the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,531 including 113 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
