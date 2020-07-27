Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police constable becomes third member of a family to succumb to COVID-19

A 40-year-old constable Sohail Shaikh attached to the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station became the latest from Mumbai police and the third person from his family to succumb to Covid-19. Shaikh's 63-year-old mother and his 42-year-old sister too succumbed to the deadly virus recently. With his death, the death toll from the city police owing to coronavirus has reached 54 on Sunday.

According to the police, Shaikh went on leave from June 8 after witnessing Covid-19 symptoms. "He was admitted to St. George Hospital on June 12, after testing positive for the deadly virus. On June 14, he was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector of WTT police station. However, he could not recover completely from the virus.

"After his health deteriorated on Friday, he was given ventilator support however, he could not survive and died at 7.15 am on Sunday. Shaikh was a patient of diabetes and hypertention, said an official.

After Shaikh was tested positive in the second week of June his family members too underwent the test and his mother and sister too tested positive and were admitted to Somaiya Hospital in Sion. However, neither of them survived from the disease and died on June 26 and June 28 respectively.

Shaikh joined the police station around two years ago and was a resident of police quarters in Dongri and is now survived by his wife, two children and a younger brother who works in a private firm.

The city's death toll has touched 54 on Sunday and over 94 police personnel from the state police have died due to Covid-19 so far.