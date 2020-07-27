Latest coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 count crosses 14 lakh-mark, records 49,931 new cases

With the single-day spike of 49,931 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 14 lakh-mark on Monday.

India recorded 49,931 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 14,35,453 on Monday. The death toll mounted to 32,771 with 708 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 9,17,568 people have recovered from disease so far. India had crossed 13 lakhs COVID-19 cases on July 25.

Maharashtra has reported 3,75,799 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

A total of 2,13,723 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,30,606 coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,15,472 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday and overall 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested so far.