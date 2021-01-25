PM Modi is destroying India's agriculture sector by handing it over to industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi further alleged that the PM Narendra Modi-led central government's wrong policies are responsible for ruining the country's economy, which left the youth jobless.

"Our youngsters are no longer capable of getting jobs and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the actions taken by our Prime Minister. Those actions include demonetisation and a flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST)." Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of communalism, the Congress leader further stated, "If we look at the nation and we see what PM has done over the last six years, we see a weakened India, a divided India, an India where BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy, has been demolished." The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu. He is interacting with farmers, weavers and the general public over there.

Gandhi is in the state till today and is also scheduled to visit Dindigul district.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.