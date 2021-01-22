Congress to lay siege to Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Saturday protesting farm laws

Bhopal: On Saturday, Congress leaders will lay siege to Raj Bhavan to register their protest over the three agriculture laws of the Centre. The rally will start out from Jawahar Chowk and conclude at Raj Bhavan.

A huge number of Congress leaders are expected to join the rally. The party will take this opportunity to flaunt their presence at the ground level through the demonstration.

The traffic police have announced route diversions for the Congress protest. Barring emergency vehicles, all other vehicles will have to ply on the diverted routes.

The vehicles heading towards Depot Square from Roshanpura will pass by Apex Bank and Mata Mandir towards P&T Square to reach their destination. The vehicles heading towards Jawahar Chowk from Roshanpura will go down Banganga towards Hotel Palash and then towards the Barah Daftar Road to reach their destination.

The vehicles going towards Katju Hospital from Roshanpura will go down TT Nagar and multi-level parking to reach the area. The vehicles headed towards Depot Square from Old City areas will go down Polytechnic Square towards Smart Road via Scout Guide to reach Link Road No.s 1, 2 and 3.

The vehicles coming for the rally from the 11-Mile trisection will have to come from the RRL trisection to reach the Platinum Plaza area, where they will be parked at the designated spot. Similarly, the vehicles coming from Vidisha and Rajgarh will be allowed to reach the venue through Bilkhiria, Chaupad Kala, Bypass Road, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Piplani petrol pump, Govindpura, Chetak Bridge, Board Office and Link Road No. 1.

Anyone in need of help may approach the police on 0755-2677340 and 2443850.