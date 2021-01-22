Madhya Pradesh: SADHVI SPEAKS: Don't let ego come in way of breaking farm laws impasse, says Uma Bharti

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday said the Centre and protesting farmers should ensure that stubbornness and ego do not come in the way of resolving differences over the new agri-marketing laws.

The former Union minister said it is after a gap of more than 30 years that farmers have gathered near Delhi to push for their demands. It is an opportunity for both the government and farmers. Stubbornness and ego from both sides should not come in the way (of finding a solution to impasse over new laws), she told reporters at her bungalow here.

Her comments came after scribes sought her views on the nearly two-month-long protest by farmers on Delhi borders. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock on the three new agri laws enacted by the Centre in September.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said farmers came together under the leadership of farm leaders Mahendra Singh Tikait and Sharad Joshi around 30 years ago. In 1988, Tikait had mobilised a large number of farmers of Uttar Pradesh and reached Delhi to seek redressal of their grievances related to agrarian distress and price of their produce, among others.