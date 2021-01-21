Uma Bharti joins liquor debate, demands prohibition in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Uma Bharti has also joined the debate over liquor shops.

On Thursday, Uma urged BJP’s national president to ban the sale of liquor in the states ruled by the party.

The government’s system forced people to consume wine, and opening of liquor shops by the government is like a woman who gives poison to her child, she said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement on liquor shops is praiseworthy, she said.

When the liquor shops were closed during the corona-induced lockdown, nobody died after consuming liquor, she said.

Driving vehicles in a drunken state is a major cause of road accidents that consume many lives, she said, adding that the sale of liquor cannot be banned due to the pressure of liquor mafia and government’s craving for revenue.

Uma further said ban on sale of liquor led to the victory of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. She further said large number of women had voted for Kumar because of prohibition.