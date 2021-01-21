Uma Bharti joins liquor debate, demands prohibition in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Uma Bharti has also joined the debate over liquor shops.
On Thursday, Uma urged BJP’s national president to ban the sale of liquor in the states ruled by the party.
The government’s system forced people to consume wine, and opening of liquor shops by the government is like a woman who gives poison to her child, she said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement on liquor shops is praiseworthy, she said.
When the liquor shops were closed during the corona-induced lockdown, nobody died after consuming liquor, she said.
Driving vehicles in a drunken state is a major cause of road accidents that consume many lives, she said, adding that the sale of liquor cannot be banned due to the pressure of liquor mafia and government’s craving for revenue.
Uma further said ban on sale of liquor led to the victory of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. She further said large number of women had voted for Kumar because of prohibition.
Man commits various crimes like rape and murder in an inebriated state, she added.
Twenty-eight people died after consuming spurious liquor in Morena, and there has been a debate over sale of liquor in the state after that incident.
Home Minister Narottam Minister said illicit liquor was sold because of shortage of wine outlets and demanded that number of shops should be increased.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath objected to opening of new liquor outlets. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a decision on the issue had yet to be taken.
Minister for Commercial Tax Department Jagdish Devda said there had been no decision on increasing number of liquor shops. The government is discussing the liquor policy, Devda said.
